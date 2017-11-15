President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Slovenian president

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Slovenian president Borut Pahor.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Slovenia.

I am hopeful that we will continue our efforts to expand Azerbaijan-Slovenia relations and develop friendship and cooperation between our countries.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your activities for the welfare of the friendly people of Slovenia."