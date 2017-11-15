 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Slovenian president

    'I am hopeful that we will continue our efforts to expand relations'

    Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Slovenian president Borut Pahor. 

    Report informs, text of the letter says: 

    "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Slovenia.

    I am hopeful that we will continue our efforts to expand Azerbaijan-Slovenia relations and develop friendship and cooperation between our countries.

    I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your activities for the welfare of the friendly people of Slovenia."

