President Ilham Aliyev receives Vice-President of Iran

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and head of Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization Masoud Soltanifar, Report informs.

The head of state hailed the high-level representation of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the VII Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, describing this as yet another evidence of the two countries` friendship. Saying that several high-ranking Iranian officials have recently visited Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev recalled with pleasure his recent meeting with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani in Istanbul. All this attests to the high level of relations between our countries, said the President. The head of state expressed his confidence that the bilateral ties would continue to develop.

Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and head of Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization Masoud Soltanifar expressed his gratitude for the excellent organization of the 7th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations. He said that he paid several visits to Baku, Ganja and other places in Azerbaijan when he was governor of Gilan province. Masoud Soltanifar said he was impressed by significant development processes that he saw during his current visit to Azerbaijan, and congratulated the head of state on the country`s accomplishments in all areas.