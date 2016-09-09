Oesman Sapta Odang: Our government looks forward to Ilham Aliyev's visit to Indonesia - UPDATED

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia Oesman Sapta Odang.

Report informs, the head of state hailed the rapid development of bilateral relations between the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev underlined the importance of the fact that the two countries have always supported each other in international organizations. He as well noted the necessity of developing bilateral relations in economic, energy and tourism fields.

Expressing his regret over the fact that trade between Azerbaijan and Indonesia was not at the desired level, the head of state noted that it was possible to make accomplishments in this area too through joint efforts. Underlining Indonesia's great experience in tourism sphere, the President hailed good potential to develop bilateral cooperation between the two countries in this area.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed to the appropriateness of taking steps to simplify visa regime between the two countries in order to expand relations in the field of tourism.

The head of state said Azerbaijan was interested in more Indonesian tourists' getting acquainted with Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that Deputy Chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia Oesman Sapta Odang's visiting Azerbaijan with a large delegation would be of pivotal importance in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Deputy Chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia Oesman Sapta Odang extended the greetings of President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to President Ilham Aliyev.

He said that he was visiting Azerbaijan with a large delegation which represented 10 Indonesian parties. Oesman Sapta Odang noted that the Indonesian government was looking forward to the Azerbaijani President's visit to Indonesia, and extended the official invitation of the President of Indonesia to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state thanked for the greetings of President Joko Widodo, and asked Oesman Sapta Odang to extend his greetings to the Indonesian President.

At the end of the meeting they posed for photographs.

