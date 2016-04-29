President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of the Socialist International

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary General of the Socialist International Luis Ayala.

Report informs, Secretary General of the Socialist International Luis Ayala said he was visiting Azerbaijan to inspect preparations for the meeting of the organization`s Committee for the CIS, the Caucasus and the Black Sea that would be held in Baku. He highlighted recent activities of the Socialist International.

They exchanged views over the current status of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and also discussed prospects for cooperation between the Socialist International and Azerbaijan, and international cooperation.

After the meeting they posed for photographs.