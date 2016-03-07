President Ilham Aliyev received Georgian Foreign Minister

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Foreign Minister of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze.

Report informs, Mikheil Janelidze conveyed the greetings of Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili to the head of state. Saying he was satisfied with his first official visit to Azerbaijan, Mikheil Janelidze said the two countries` relevant bodies were actively continuing their joint work and projects.

President Ilham Aliyev said the relations between the foreign ministers of the two countries were regular, stressing the importance of cooperation between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia. The head of state said a number of issues were successfully solved between Azerbaijan and Georgia and the two countries were getting closer to each other, recalling his successful last year visit to Georgia. Noting that the bilateral cooperation actively continued, President Ilham Aliyev said there were good opportunities for developing the relations in political, economic, energy, humanitarian areas, as well as in a multilateral format.

The head of state expressed his confidence that Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze`s visit to Azerbaijan would create a good opportunity for reviewing the program of joint events to be held this year.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, and asked Mikheil Janelidze to extend his greetings to the Georgian head of state and Prime Minister.