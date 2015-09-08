President Ilham Aliyev received FM of San Marino Pasquale Valentini

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs of San Marino Pasquale Valentini.

Report informs, the head of state stressed the importance of the participation of Captain Regents of the Republic of San Marino in the opening ceremony of the first European Games, and his meetings and exchange of views with them in terms of the development of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev noted the significance of defining opportunities for developing the bilateral ties.

The head of state expressed his hope that various issues related to the expansion of bilateral relations would be discussed during Pasquale Valentini's visit to Azerbaijan.

San Marino`s FM Pasquale Valentini said his itinerary was extensive. He said the fact that San Marino's two delegations visited Azerbaijan over the last two months testify to his country's interest in expanding ties with Azerbaijan.