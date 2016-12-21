President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Turkish Economy Minister

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by Minister of Economic Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Nihat Zeybekçi.
Report informs, the press service of President of Azerbaijan reported.
