President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of three ambassadors

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Djibouti Mohamed Ali Kamil.

Report informs, the press service of President of Azerbaijan reported.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Allama Siddiki.

President Ilham Aliyev has also received the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa Pule Isaac Malefane.