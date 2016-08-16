President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Belgian envoy

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium Bert Schoofs.
Report informs, new ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.
Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium Bert Schoofs.
Report informs, new ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook