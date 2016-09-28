President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences to Israeli counterpart on death of Shimon Peres

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed his condolences to President of Israel Reuven Rivlin.

Report informs, text of condolence letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

"I am deeply saddened by news on the death of former President of the State of Israel, prominent statesman and public figure, Nobel laureate Shimon Peres.

In connection with this loss, I would like to express my deepest condolences to his family and friends, all the people of Israel on my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan."