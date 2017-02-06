President Ilham Aliyev and Federica Mogherini have working breakfast

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini have had a working breakfast in Brussels.

Report informs, recalling with pleasure her trip to Azerbaijan last year, High Representative of the European Union, Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini stressed the importance of the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Brussels in terms of strengthening the bilateral cooperation and expanding the relations. She noted the significance of the Azerbaijani President`s meetings at the European Union in discussing prospects for the cooperation. Saying that the European Union attached great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan, Federica Mogherini noted that the Southern Gas Corridor project is of great importance to the European Union. Federica Mogherini hailed the role of this project in ensuring Europe's energy security and diversifying gas supplies, adding that the European Union will continue to support the implementation of this project.

President Ilham Aliyev said bilateral ties between the country and organization had developed since EU High Representative, Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini`s visit to Azerbaijan. The head of state noted that the expansion of cooperation with the European Union is a good message both for Azerbaijan and the region, and described the European Union as a reliable friend and partner for Azerbaijan. The sides hailed mutual trust between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

They also expressed confidence that Azerbaijan-European Union relations will continue to develop successfully, and exchanged views over prospects for Azerbaijan-European Union cooperation and other issues of regional and mutual interest, including energy, transport and security.