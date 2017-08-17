President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Indonesian and Gabonese Presidents

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

"Dear Mr President,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of Indonesia – Independence Day.

I believe that friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Indonesia will continue to develop and strengthen in the best interests of our peoples.

On this joyful day, let me extend my best wishes to you and wish the friendly people of Indonesia peace and prosperity."

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has also congratulated the President of the Republic of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba.

"Dear Mr President,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your people on the national holiday of the Republic of Gabon – Independence Day.

On this joyful day, I wish you good health, every success in your activities, and the people of Gabon peace and prosperity."