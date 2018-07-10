President: Azerbaijan supports Turkey in all issues

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem will mean the restoration of international legal norms. The UN Security Council has adopted 4 resolutions on the conflict. Those documents clearly indicate that the Armenian armed forces must leave immediately and unconditionally from the lands of Azerbaijan. These resolutions should be provided and the territorial integrity of our country should be restored. Turkey's position on this issue is relevant to the international law and is based on the brotherhood of Turkey-Azerbaijan friendship. "

Report informs, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev said in his joint statement with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Baku.

The President stressed that Azerbaijan also supports Turkey in all issues: "Our joint activities will continue further. Today, during the meeting, we exchanged views on many issues, analyzed the work, exchanged views on future plans. Our trade turnover should grow and grows, mutual investment will continue. "