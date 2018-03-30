Polad Bulbuloglu: Necessary to remember 1918 genocide of Azerbaijanis

© Report

Moscow. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia hosted event in connection with the 100th anniversary of the genocide committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in March 1918, the Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu noted that the repeated genocide against the Azerbaijani people has not received the proper political and legal assessment from the world community.

"There are events and dates in history that must always be remembered so that they do not repeat not only in the life of their people, but also in the lives of other peoples. Only the independence of Azerbaijan allowed to recreate an objective picture of the historical past of the Azerbaijani people, he said.

He said that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, in particular its President, the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, played a huge role in revealing the truth about the March events of the century ago.

He added that modern wars are taking place not only on the battlefields and through weapons, but also on information fields - "for the minds and hearts of people."

"Therefore, the task of diplomats, scientists, journalists and generally ordinary people - is not to lose our main battle, but tirelessly inform the world community about the truth about the genocide committed against the Azerbaijani people," Bulbuloglu said.

During the event, participants recalled the terrorist activities of the Armenian “Dashnaktsutyun” party, which is aimed to reduce the number of Muslim populations in the South Caucasus. Speakers at the memorable evening also noted the fact that the government of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic tried to bring the truth about those events to the world.

Within the framework of the event, a photo album prepared by Solmaz Tagedi was shown on the basis of images found in foreign archives. The images were sent to the Paris Peace Conference, where the fate of the South Caucasus was decided, but they were not then published.