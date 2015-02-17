Texas parliament adopted a new resolution on Khojaly tragedy

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Member of the House of Representatives of the US state of Texas Jin Wu issued a resolution in connection with the state of the 23th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.

Report informs referring to Interfax - Azerbaijan was told by the USAN - the organization of the Azerbaijani Diaspora USA.

The resolution notes that the massacre of the civilian population of Khojaly in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has been made during the Karabakh war by Armenian armed forces with the support of the Russian military.

This is a grim reminder of the crime, which may occur during the war, and the continuing need to promote dialogue and tolerance in order to avoid violence, said in a resolution.

It is noted that two years ago the parliament of Texas adopted a similar resolution.

Events in Khojaly are amongst the most tragic in the history of the Armenian occupation of the Azerbaijani territory.

On the night of 25 to 26 February 1992 the Armenian armed forces with the support of heavy equipment and personnel of the 366th regiment of the former USSR, stationed in Khankendi captured the town of Khojaly and brutally killed at least 613 people, from them - 106 women, 63 children, 70 old men; 8 families were killed; 487 people became invalids, 1275 were captured, 150 were missing.