Palestinian Embassy sends note to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Palestine Embassy in Azerbaijan sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) to inform that the news spread by the Armenian "Zhamanak Daily" agency referring to the interview of Armenian Ambassador of Palestine to Great Britain to "East Magazine" (Vostok), on the opening of the Palestinian Embassy in Yerevan in the near future, is false. Report was told by the spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev.

It was said in a note that when this news was spread by "Zhamanak Daily" and some Azerbaijani news portals referring to it, the Palestinian Embassy in Baku made a contact with the Presidential Administration of the State of Palestine and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was confirmed that the news is false and, in general, there is no intention of the opening of the Palestinian Embassy in Yerevan.

"Taking into consideration of spreading misinformation and provocative information intentionally in many cases by Armenian media in order to attempt to damage the country's foreign, defense and security policy, we advise some of the local media to refrain from spreading such kind of news without clearance and inspection of the reality, " H.Hajiyev said.