    PACE President agrees to take part in hearing on his recent visit to Syria

    The hearing is due to be held on April 25

    Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ The PACE President Pedro Agramunt, in view of the request of a significant number of members, agreed to participate in a hearing, open to all Assembly members, on his recent visit to Syria.

    The hearing is due to be held tomorrow on April 25.

    Before formally opening the session, PACE President acknowledged that his visit to Syria, in his capacity as a Spanish senator, was a mistake and apologised to PACE members.

