PACE President agrees to take part in hearing on his recent visit to Syria

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ The PACE President Pedro Agramunt, in view of the request of a significant number of members, agreed to participate in a hearing, open to all Assembly members, on his recent visit to Syria.

Report informs citing the PACE press-service.

The hearing is due to be held tomorrow on April 25.

Before formally opening the session, PACE President acknowledged that his visit to Syria, in his capacity as a Spanish senator, was a mistake and apologised to PACE members.