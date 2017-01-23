Oktay Huseynov: Heydar Aliyev broke an information blockade and January 20 events have become known to the world

Moscow. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Heydar Aliyev broke through the information blockade and the world was informed on events of January 20, 1990 in Baku.

Head of “Azerbaijan community in Moscow”, lecturer of international relations department of People’s Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University), Oktay Huseynov told Moscow correspondent of Report News Agency.

“Azerbaijanis were flowing towards representation office in Moscow in the morning of January 20. There together with members of organization “Dayag” (“Support”) we established “Organization committee of Azerbaijan community in Moscow”, noted O.Huseynov.

According to him, on January 21, nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev was expected to come to the office.

“We organized a group of young men for his security, as we knew that he is under observation of special services. But Heydar Aliyev as genuine son of Azerbaijan, regardless of danger, together with his son, current president Ilham Aliyev, came to the office of permanent representation and expressed his condolences to official representative of Azerbaijan Zohrab Ibrahimov on tragic events”, head of the community added.

He told that correspondents of various local and foreign mass media came to the office of permanent representation after this.

“Heydar Aliyev decided to hold press conference for mass media. We quickly arranged this event”, he told.

O.Huseynov said that during a press conference provocateurs tried to disrupt the speech of Heydar Aliyev, but their attempts were quickly thwarted.

"His speech created a bombshell, because for the first time a former member of the Politburo directly blamed in the tragedy top leadership of the USSR, particularly the Secretary General of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev. Events in Baku became known all over the world through the foreign media. Thus, information blockade was broken", he added.

According to him, such a step taken by Heydar Aliyev "has inspired people and us, the Azerbaijanis in Moscow, as well instilled a confidence that justice will prevail."

According to O. Huseynov, Heydar Aliyev blessed "Organizing Committee of the Azerbaijani community in Moscow" for further work, so that sum of 72,000 rubles was collected in a week to provide medical and other assistance to the victims of January 20 events.

Notably, on January 20, hundreds of Azerbaijanis in Moscow have gathered in front of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia to mark the anniversary of bloody events of January 20, 1990 and commemorate the dead compatriots.