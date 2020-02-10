OIC hails democratic elections in Azerbaijan

"We did not record any breaches at the polling stations during the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan," Ali Asker Mohammadi, a member of the observation mission from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said.

He noted that despite the cold weather, people came to vote for various candidates.

"We declare that Azerbaijan has held the parliamentary elections democratically and transparently."

The observer also noted the critical role of Azerbaijan in the OIC.

"Azerbaijan is a fraternal and friendly country for us. Our voice is with you. The OIC always supports the right cause of Azerbaijan."