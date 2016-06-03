Official welcoming ceremony was held for Turkish Prime Minister

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ An official welcoming ceremony has today been held for Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey Binali Yildirim, who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, a guard of honor was arranged for the Turkish Premier in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva welcomed Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and his spouse Semiha Yildirim.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Prime Minister of Turkey.

The national anthems of Turkey and Azerbaijan were played.

President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish Premier Binali Yildirim reviewed the guard of honor.

Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

State and government officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan were introduced to Turkish Premier Binali Yildirim, and members of the Turkish delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to the accompaniment of a military march.

President Ilham Aliyev, his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva, Turkish Premier Binali Yildirim and his spouse Semiha Yildirim posed for official photos.