Official welcoming ceremony was held for Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ An official welcoming ceremony has today been held for President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, who is on an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, a guard of honor was arranged for the Croatian President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries

The chief of the guard of honor reported to President Ilham Aliyev.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev greeted President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Croatian President.

The national anthems of Croatia and Azerbaijan were played.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic reviewed the guard of honor.

The Croatian President saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

State and government officials of Azerbaijan were introduced to President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, and members of the Croatian delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the presidents.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic posed for official photos.