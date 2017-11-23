NATO chief: We are committed to continue working with Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Today our practical cooperation covers many areas, from capability development to energy security”.

Report informs, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.

"We are committed to continue working with you in all areas that you have chosen. And to take our cooperation further", NATO Secretary General said, urging Azerbaijan to implement reforms in security sector.

Stoltenberg also noted that during the meeting with President of Azerbaijan the issue of regional security in the South Caucasus was discussed.