MP: Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations are at very high level

Currently, relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are at a very high level.

Report informs that this was stated by Member of Azaerbaijani Parliament Gunay Afandiyeva at a briefing held on the occasion of the groundbreaking ceremony for a mosque in the city of Fuzuli.

The mosque is a gift to the Azerbaijani people from Turkmenistan.

According to Gunay Afandiyeva, the peoples of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan carry the blood of Oghuz Turks:

"We have grown up with the same lullabies and epics. Today, relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are at a very high level. Just in a short period of time, the leaders of the two countries have met several times. Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited Azerbaijan in July and visited the territories liberated from occupation. In August, the President of Azerbaijan was in Turkmenistan."

Afandiyeva reminded that the call to prayer rising from the Fuzuli mosque, whose foundation was laid three days ago, will be heard everywhere:

"The city of Fuzuli is a sister city with Turkmenistan's Arkadag city. I would like to congratulate Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, as well as all Turkic states, for these high-level relations."