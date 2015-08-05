Moskvarium belonging Azerbaijani-born businessmen opens

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Moskvarium belonging Azerbaijani-born businessmen opened in Russian capital.

Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin has attended the opening ceremony of the Exhibition of Economic Achievements in the Center for Oceanography and Marine Biology Moskvarium, which was built by the company Kiev Square belonging to Azerbaijani-born businessmen God Nisanov and Zarah Iliyev.

Work on the centre, the biggest of its kind in Europe, was completed in July 2015. To date, the centre is the only one of this level to have been built outside a sea or ocean coastal area.

The centre has a total area of 53,000 square metres, including the pools for marine mammals. The pools hold a total 25 million litres of water.

The centre’s 80 aquariums display sea and fresh water fauna from Kamchatka and Lake Baikal to the Galapagos Islands, Iceland fjords and the Great Barrier Reef.

During the exhibition Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin informed the President about the work on the development and reconstruction of the exhibition. He noted that the construction of Europe's largest research and educational Oceanography Centre was completed in July this year. Now the Pavilion Exhibition Center is the only high-level oceanarium not to be built by the sea or the ocean.

President Vladimir Putin familiarized himself with the exhibition centers of Azerbaijan and Belarus. Exhibition Centre of Azerbaijan was presented to Vladimir Putin specially invited to the event by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Russia, Polad Bulbuloglu.

After welcoming V.Putin, Polad Bulbuloglu said that the pavilion of Azerbaijan was designed by the famous architects of Azerbaijan Mikail Huseynov and Sadigov Dadashov. Polad Bulbuloglu also noted that, the facade of the pavilion was a long time in a closed form, and to create here the pavilion computing it opened and found that the appearance of the facade is in a satisfactory condition.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia noted that, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation developed a plan for the reconstruction and restoration of the pavilion, and then there will be presented cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan. All the necessary documents between Azerbaijan and Russia signed, and will soon begin work in this direction.