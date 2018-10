Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto pays official visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs that during his two day visit P.Szijjarto will be accepted by president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, minister of foreign affairs Elmar Mammadyarov, minister of economy and industry Shahin Mustafayev, minister of culture and tourism Abulfas Garayev, vice-prime minister Abid Sharifov.

P.Szijjarto is also expected to deliver a lecture at Azerbaijan University of Languages.