MEPs: New agreement with Azerbaijan could be signed before next Eastern partnership summit in 2019

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the European Parliament adopted recommendations for the participants of the negotiations on a new agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan. Report informs citing the press service of the European Parliament, the recommendation was passed by 564 votes to 69, with 47 abstentions.

The recommendation calls for the EU Council, European Commission and the foreign ministers of the EU to ensure "the future of the agreement was ambitious and resulted in a tangible and concrete benefits for both sides"; to help Azerbaijan to develop a solid foundation for the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms; to support the reform of the judicial system, etc.

MEPs hope that if negotiations advance speedily and all key conditions are met the new agreement could be signed before the next EU-Eastern Partnership summit in 2019.

“The EU is Azerbaijan's top trading partner and Azerbaijan is a strategic energy partner for the EU - it is high time to update the framework for our relations with a comprehensive agreement” , EP Rapporteur Norica Nicolai said.