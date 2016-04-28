Meeting of foreign ministers of CICA countries may take place at the UN in 2017

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Informal meeting of foreign ministers of member states of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) could take place in 2017 at the UN General Assembly. Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, Director of the Department for Europe and Central Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Gui Tsunyu said.

He also noted that at the moment, the process of consultation with the other members of the CICA regarding the holding of the next summit in 2018 is underway.

CICA Summit held in Beijing on April 27-28.

CICA has been created to strengthen the relationship and cooperation among Asian countries. The structure of the CICA comprises 26 States, 12 observers, including the UN, OSCE and League of Arab States (LAS).

Azerbaijan will be represented in the meeting by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov.