Baku. 20 January.REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of the commission on legal status of the Caspian Sea will be held in Baku in late January.

Report informs, Deputy Azerbaijani FM Khalaf Khalafov told reporters.

According to him, this is a preparation for the ministerial meeting. "Also, uncoordinated issues on a draft convention as well as preparations for 2017 summit will be discussed".