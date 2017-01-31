Managing Director: EU looks forward to broadening and deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijan is an important partner for the EU with whom we look forward to broadening and deepening our cooperation in the near future".

Report informs, said Thomas Mayr-Harting, Managing Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia in the European External Action Service completing his visit to Azerbaijan.

Christian Danielsson, Director General for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations in the European Commission said that “the EU is ready to bring substantial economic transformation experience and expertise to the country”.

Notably, on 30 January 2017, Christian Danielsson, Director General for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations in the European Commission and Thomas Mayr-Harting, Managing Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia in the European External Action Service visited Azerbaijan to discuss EU-Azerbaijan relations with key interlocutors, including President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Education and representatives of business and civil society.

Discussions included Azerbaijan's economic diversification agenda and the EU's ongoing and future support for the government and civil society in this process.