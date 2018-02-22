 Top
    Mammadyarov to attend 37th session of UN Human Rights Council

    He will address the session on February 26© Report/ Elshan Baba

    Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will attend the 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

    Report informs, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Hikmat Hajiyev said.

    According to him, the speech of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister at the session is scheduled for February 26.

    "Azerbaijan has a constructive dialogue with international structures in human rights," Hajiyev added. 

