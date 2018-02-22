Mammadyarov to attend 37th session of UN Human Rights Council

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will attend the 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Report informs, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Hikmat Hajiyev said.

According to him, the speech of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister at the session is scheduled for February 26.

"Azerbaijan has a constructive dialogue with international structures in human rights," Hajiyev added.