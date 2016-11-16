Malena Mard: EU hopes to start talks with Azerbaijan within new partnership agreement

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union hopes to start negotiations within a new partnership agreement with Azerbaijan in coming days.

Report informs, the Head of EU delegation in Azerbaijan Malena Mard told reporters.

“We will conduct negotiations, embracing trade, environment, transport, public management and other topics. This is a big project for us. But we hope to start as soon as possible. Because we feel interest from both sides. On another hand, delegation should include experts of above mentioned fields. It is difficult to realize this work without them”, M.Mard added.