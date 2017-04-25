Mahmud Mammadguliyev will pay a visit to Bulgaria

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, Sofia will host a conference on "Bulgaria and Azerbaijan: 25 Years of Diplomatic Relations. Prospects for bilateral partnership and multilateral cooperation”.

Report informs citing the Bulgarian media, event will be held on May 15 with organizational support of the Azerbaijani Embassy, in cooperation with the Diplomatic Institute of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry and the Atlantic Club of Bulgaria.

The conference will provide an opportunity to discuss the development of bilateral relations and explore new ideas and initiatives to strengthen cooperation both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of Azerbaijan's partnership with the European Union.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammadguliyev will arrive in Sofia to participate in the event.