Kremlin: Azerbaijani and Russian Presidents to meet in Sochi on September 1

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will meet on September 1 in Sochi, Report informs citing press service of the Russian President.

According to Kremlin, the presidents will discuss several important issues on the agenda, as well as perspectives of more development of mutual productive trade and economic cooperation, actual international and regional issues.

At the end of the meeting, several intergovernmental and inter-organizational documents are expected to be signed.