Italian President to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of Italy Sergio Mattarella will pay a state visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, S. Matarella will arrive in Baku on the evening of July 17 after a visit to Georgia.

The purpose of the visit is to promote economic and cultural cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan. Within the framework of the visit of the Italian President to Azerbaijan on July 18, his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev is planned. Sergio Matarella will also give a lecture at the ADA University and on July 19 he will take part in the Italy-Azerbaijan business forum.

The visit will end on July 19.