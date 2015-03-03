Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, the Special Representative of the country on the Caspian Sea Ragimpur Ibrahim arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the purpose of the visit is the participation of Deputy Minister at the meeting of the ad hoc working group on the Caspian Sea in Baku on March 4-5.

At a meeting of the ad hoc working group on the Caspian Sea at the level of deputy foreign ministers of five Caspian littoral countries will continue to work on the text of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

As reported at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan, Ambassador-at-Large of the MFA of Kazakhstan Zulfiya Amanzholova also arrived in Baku to participate in this meeting.