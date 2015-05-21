 Top
    Ilham Aliyev invites European Council President to visit Azerbaijan

    Donald Tusk held phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

    Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, held a telephone call with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

    Report informs referring to the press service of the President, Donald Tusk expressed his condolences to the head of state and the Azerbaijani people due to people died as a result of burnt apartment.

    The President expressed his gratitude for the attention and condolences.

    The head of state invited Donald Tusk for an official visit to our country. The invitation was accepted with a pleasure.

