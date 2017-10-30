Ilham Aliyev: BTK is a result of friendship and brotherhood of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a historical, strategic project. Length of this railroad is about 850 kilometers, 405 km of which passes through the territory of Azerbaijan. Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is the shortest and most reliable way to connect Europe and Asia".

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at today's opening ceremony in Baku on the occasion of commissioning Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway.

The head of state said that this railroad considers to transport 5 million tons of freight in the first stage, 17 million tons at the next stage, and then much larger volumes at the next stage: "In short, this railroad is becoming an important part of Eurasia's transport map. As a result of the railway operation, trade turnover will increase among the countries along the road. Construction of this railway is a result of friendship, brotherhood among Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia. The three countries are successfully cooperating in all spheres and support one another. We implement the projects that are important for our states, people and the world. Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a project that has a special place among these projects".