Hungarian FM: Azerbaijan respects and values religious diversity

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/e89ed2ce559de878ec363d1d1b4880ec/abcc27d1-d90a-4a42-afce-7affdc66b24d_292.jpg

“An individual approach is needed to each of the six Eastern partnership countries,” Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said.

Report informs that he spoke at the ADA University.

"We need to have a different approach to this issue for each of the six countries since each of them has its own vision of the future and local features. For example, there are Christian and Muslim countries. However, we also know that religious diversity is respected and valued in Azerbaijan. And each of the religious communities can practice their religious rites freely," Szijjártó said.

The Eastern partnership Programme was launched by the EU in 2009. Its main goal is to develop regional cooperation with six countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.