GUAM Secretary General to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary General of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development GUAM Valery Chechelashvili will visit Azerbaijan next week, Report was told in the press service of the GUAM.

The visit of the Secretary General related to his participation in the Third World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which will be held in Baku on May 18-19.

The main theme of the event will be "culture and sustainable development in the development agenda beyond 2015".Forum will be held under the patronage of the President of Azerbaijan in cooperation with UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, UN World Tourism Organization, the Council of Europe, ISESCO.