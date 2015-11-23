Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijani Embassy to Belgium operates in emergency mode due to terrorist threat

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ In regard with the terrorist threat, Azerbaijani Embassy to Belgium operates in emergency mode.

Report was told by Hikmet Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. According to him, all embassy staff are in their jobs.

"Currently, we recommend to our citizens who are in Belgium, comply with local law enforcement agencies in connection with the security measures and avoid crowded places," - said H. Hajiyev.

Mission of Azerbaijan to NATO located at the headquarters of the NATO operates according to the safety rules of this organization.