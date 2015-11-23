 Top
    Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijani Embassy to Belgium operates in emergency mode due to terrorist threat

    Currently, we recommend our citizens who are in Belgium to avoid crowded places

    Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ In regard with the terrorist threat, Azerbaijani Embassy to Belgium operates in emergency mode. 

    Report was told by Hikmet Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. According to him, all embassy staff are in their jobs.

    "Currently, we recommend to our citizens who are in Belgium, comply with local law enforcement agencies in connection with the security measures and avoid crowded places," - said H. Hajiyev.

    Mission of Azerbaijan to NATO located at the headquarters of the NATO operates according to the safety rules of this organization.

