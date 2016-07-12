 Top
    Foreign Minister: Azerbaijan is pleased with rapprochement between Turkey and Russia

    Lavrov: Azerbaijani-Russian relations do not depend on any external conjuncture

    Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is pleased with rapprochement between Turkey and Russia."

    Report informs, it was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Baku.

    According to him, normalization of relations between Turkey and Russia "was also the subject of the discussions."

    "We only welcome and are excited about this event", said Mr. Mammadyarov.

    Mr. Lavrov, in turn, noted that the Azerbaijani-Russian relations do not depend on any external conjuncture: "The less problems there are in the region, the better it is for Russia and Azerbaijan."

    At the same time, he added that normalization of relations would also help to reduce omissions in the Syrian issue where "Russia and Turkey have different approaches."

