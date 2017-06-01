First Deputy Speaker: A new page opens in US-Azerbaijani relations

© Report

Baku. 1 June.REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has always had good relations with the United States".

Report informs, First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov said.

He noted that US President Donald Trump made a very important statement in Arab Islamic American Summit as well as congratulated the President and people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day: "A letter read during the Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition on May 31 shows that a new page is opening in US-Azerbaijani relations. We, of course, would like it to be so and continue such way. Personally, I really liked his letters and statement. Big or small, all countries are equal subjects of international law and interference in others activities under guise of human rights, freedom of expression is not a right policy and does not work now. Mr. Trump himself see it. Only cooperation and friendship must be carried out. Azerbaijan is also the state with which friendly relations can be pursued. The country plays an important role in the European energy security. Azerbaijan has always had good relations with the United States. We have always wanted to be sincere. But we also require sincerity. Let's wish relations to be sincere".