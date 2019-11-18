EU to come out with some concrete proposals in upcoming months

"As you know very well, right now we are discussing the future of the Eastern Partnership (EaP), we have concluded very broad and inclusive process of structured consultations, to consult very wide range of stakeholders on what they think should be the future of priorities of the EaP," Radoslaw Darski, Deputy Head of Division for Eastern Partnership , regional cooperation and OSCE at the European External Action Service told Report.

"Azerbaijan was actively participating in the process. We have organized a special dedicated event to the future of EaP in Baku and I have to say our Azerbaijani counterparts were very active in providing us with concrete proposals, concrete ideas. Of course, it is not possible to say with just one word what was the proposal of Azerbaijan because it consisted of several concrete feedback from numerous stakeholders the government, from the civil society, from academia, think tankers. So, we have received plenty of concrete suggestions for the future of EaP. I can say that yes, indeed, Azerbaijan was involved in the process and provided us several replies."

He also noted that EU is in the process of assessing replies that they had received.

"I think, we will be able to come out with some concrete proposals in upcoming months. Obviously, this proposals will also reflect priorities of the new Commission. Generally the stakeholders we consulted mentioned several priorities for the future agenda of the EaP – among others good governance, rule of law or freedom of speech. On the other hand I could also see there was a growing demand, appetite and expectation from several stakeholders to see also certain priorities related to economy, trade, connectivity, youth, people to people contacts, environmental issues," he said.