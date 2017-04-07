EU Ambassador: Azerbaijan a leader of twinning projects in EP region

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We are glad that to this day we have realized or are implementing 45 twinning projects with Azerbaijan. This country is the leader in the Eastern Partnership region for twinning projects”.

Report informs, the EU ambassador to Azerbaijan Malena Mard told reporters.

She noted that the results of projects were successful both for the EU and for Azerbaijan: "This has allowed to generally strengthen the relationship between the two sides. Over the past five years, more than 1,000 EU experts have been working on twinning projects and 100 training visits to EU countries have been carried out."

She noted that one of the most successful projects was in the field of statistics, social welfare, ecology, and etc.