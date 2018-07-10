Erdoğan's visit program to Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Azerbaijan has been announced.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, president will be on a one-day visit to Baku on July 10.

This is the first official visit of R.T Erdoğan, who won presidential election on June 24, as a head of state in a new era.

Turkish President will visit the Alley of Martyrs and Baku Turkish Martyrs' Memorial. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet with his Turkish counterpart on an official visit. Then there will be a one-on-one meeting between the Presidents of the two countries. After a one-on-one meeting, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President R.T. Erdoğan will have an expanded meeting with the participation of delegations. After these events, the Presidents will hold a joint press conference.

After completing his visit to Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will leave Baku for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Turkish President will lay a wreath at the Atatürk Memorial Complex in Nicosia. A one-on-one meeting and press conference will be held with President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mustafa Akinci.