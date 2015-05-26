 Top
    Egyptian leader congratulates Azerbaijani President

    Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdul Fattah as-Sisi congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day. 

    Report informs, the congratulation letter, which sent the leader reads:

    "I would like to sincerely congratulate You on the occasion of Azerbaijani national holiday - Republic Day. I wish you rebust health and happiness, prosperity and progress to the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

    With a pleasant opportunity, I would like to express my great respect and assurances of highest consideration to You", the letter ends. 

