Egyptian leader congratulates Azerbaijani President

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdul Fattah as-Sisi congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

Report informs, the congratulation letter, which sent the leader reads:

"I would like to sincerely congratulate You on the occasion of Azerbaijani national holiday - Republic Day. I wish you rebust health and happiness, prosperity and progress to the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

With a pleasant opportunity, I would like to express my great respect and assurances of highest consideration to You", the letter ends.