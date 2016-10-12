Deputy Interior Minister: Russia has no problems with Azerbaijani migrants

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Today we do not see any problematic issues in relations with the Azerbaijan Republic in general, divisions that oversee issues of migration, in particular with Azerbaijani citizens who come to Russia for work and leisure".

Report informs, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia Alexander Gorovoy told reporters on the sidelines of the XIX meeting of the Council of Heads of Migration Bodies (CHMB) of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states.

"For more than 20-year history of the CIS's creation, cultural, friendly, our countries could create cultural, friendly and family interactions", said A.Gorovoy.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of interaction of migration services of the two countries.