Deputy Foreign Minister: Baku appreciates the cooperation with Kiev

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov met with Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva in Kiev, discussed priority activities of the bilateral dialogue in the short term, Report informs citing the official website of Office.

"Ihor Zhovkva noted the importance of the implementation of joint projects by Ukraine and Azerbaijan, primarily in the infrastructure and energy sectors. Khalaf Khalafov confirmed Azerbaijan’s disposition to deepen practical cooperation with Ukraine in all areas of mutual interest, and also praised the effective cooperation of two countries in the international arena, " the statement reads.

The parties also paid special attention to discussing the expected results of the 12th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Commission on Economic Cooperation, which is held in Kiev on January 30-31, 2020.