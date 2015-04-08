Delegation led by Afghanistan Minister of Mines and Petroleum Industry arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation led by the Minister of Mines and Petroleum Industry of Afghanistan Daud Shah Saba arrived in Azerbaijan. Report was told in the Embassy of Afghanistan to Baku, the delegation also includes a special representative of Afghanistani President on the CIS Muhammad Shakir Kargar.

During the visit, at the invitation of the Minister of Economy and Industry Shahin Mustafayev, to be held meetings with officials of Azerbaijan, which will be discussed the ways to promote bilateral cooperation.

Visit of Afghanistan delegation to Baku will end on April 10.